Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Wants to Provoke Default in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US wants to deplete foreign Currency reserves in Russia, provoke a default and the destruction of the Russian economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Not only did the Americans ...

seize part of the Russian foreign exchange reserves placed in US banks, they are also trying to instruct us that payments on the state debt be made at the expense of export earnings, without hiding the goal of depleting our currency reserves," Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Blocking the channels for American and Western investment is seen as one of the tools designed to provoke a default and subsequent destruction of our economy," the diplomat added.

At the same time, measures taken by Russia to stabilize the ruble against the backdrop of rising inflation in the US infuriate the White House, he said.