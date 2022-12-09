UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Wants To Provoke Default In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Wants to Provoke Default in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US wants to deplete foreign Currency reserves in Russia, provoke a default and the destruction of the Russian economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Not only did the Americans ...

seize part of the Russian foreign exchange reserves placed in US banks, they are also trying to instruct us that payments on the state debt be made at the expense of export earnings, without hiding the goal of depleting our currency reserves," Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Blocking the channels for American and Western investment is seen as one of the tools designed to provoke a default and subsequent destruction of our economy," the diplomat added.

At the same time, measures taken by Russia to stabilize the ruble against the backdrop of rising inflation in the US infuriate the White House, he said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia White House Same

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

12 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.