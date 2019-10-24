Senior US Official to Visit 6 Asian Countries for Talks on Pressing Issues - State Dept.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will begin his visit to six Asian countries to discuss pressing regional issues, the Department of State said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will begin his visit to six Asian countries to discuss pressing regional issues, the Department of State said in a press release on Thursday.

"Assistant Secretary David R. Stilwell will visit Tokyo, Rangoon, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Seoul and Beijing, October 24 to November 7," the release said.

Stilwell will first visit Tokyo on October 25-27, where he will participate in the annual US-Japan Business/Policy Dialogue Program, also known as the Mt. Fuji Dialogue, the release said.

The US official will speak with policy professionals about some of the most pressing topics in the Indo-Pacific, the release said.

Stilwell will then travel to Myanmar, where he will visit the country's Rakhine State, and hold talks with government and civil society representatives, according to the release.

Next, Stilwell will visit Malaysia on October 20 for a brief visit with local representatives and will continue to Thailand to participate in the 35th US-ASEAN Summit, the East Asia Summit and the Indo-Pacific business Forum, the release said.

During his last stops of his trip, Stilwell will visit South Korea and China to discuss with government officials bilateral and regional issues, the release added.