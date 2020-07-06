UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul-Pyongyang Dialogue Should Go On Despite Higher Tensions - Unification Chief Nominee

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

Seoul-Pyongyang Dialogue Should Go On Despite Higher Tensions - Unification Chief Nominee

A dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang should continue regardless of the circumstances, South Korean Unification Minister Nominee Lee In-young said on Monday, just two days after the North Korean side rejected the idea of holding another summit with the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang should continue regardless of the circumstances, South Korean Unification Minister Nominee Lee In-young said on Monday, just two days after the North Korean side rejected the idea of holding another summit with the United States.

Lee, a lawmaker representing the ruling Democratic Party, was nominated as a unification minister on Friday.

"It is desirable that dialogue between the South and the North, and between the North and the U.S. continue without stopping under any circumstances," Lee told reporters upon arrival at the unification ministry's inter-Korean dialogue office, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Lee also vowed to seek a "creative solution" to reach peace on the Korean peninsula and called on Pyongyang to refrain from escalating tensions.

On Saturday, North Korea rejected the possibility of restarting negotiations with the United States and accused Washington of "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang and disregard of agreements made at past summits.

Lee's nomination comes amid the stalemate in inter-Korean relations after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in mid-June. According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" over propaganda leaflets that drifted in from the South. The South Korean government has urged the Keunsaem activists, a group of North Korean defectors, to suspend leafleting, as it could further anger Pyongyang and undermine the safety of people living near the border.

Related Topics

Washington Kaesong Pyongyang Seoul United States North Korea Border From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh CM excuses himself from appearing before NAB

1 minute ago

Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membersh ..

25 minutes ago

Central Bank launches new &#039;Overnight Deposit ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Records 6,611 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, T ..

3 minutes ago

PAL to hold "Baidal Conference" to commemorate ann ..

3 minutes ago

Shanghai stocks end 5.71% higher on rising optimis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.