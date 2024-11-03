Open Menu

Serbia Mourns Victims After Roof Collapse Kills 14

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Novi Sad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Thousands of citizens gathered for a night vigil Saturday in northern Serbia to mourn the 14 people killed when the roof of a train station collapsed.

The disaster struck early on Friday at the main train station in the northern city of Novi Sad.

At a makeshift memorial on the boulevard near the station residents silently lit candles and laid flowers while some held white papers with the Names of the victims.

Vigils were also held in towns across Serbia as residents expressed their anger and disbelief, demanding accountability for the tragedy.

"First, I am very sad, second I think that something has to be done, to be changed, so we can live with dignity. The authorities have to fulfil their responsibilities.

I am very bitter, very angry," pensioner Vera Lekovic Ogorelica, 66, told AFP.

"I simply couldn't be anywhere else than here tonight. To send a message of solidarity, to share the pain with the families of the victims," said another mourner, kindergarten teacher Maja Drazic, 37.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said on Saturday that the authorities had started "determining responsibility" for the disaster.

Dacic told tv Prva that the prosecutor's office would be questioning 20 people, "starting from the top, people from the ministries, the public company (Serbia) Railways".

He said that police were seizing documents related to the railway station from the ministry of construction, transport and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Police Company Vera Novi Sad Serbia TV From Share Top Sad

Recent Stories

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

2 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

2 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

2 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

2 hours ago
 APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

2 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

2 hours ago
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

2 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

2 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

2 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

2 hours ago
 7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

3 hours ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

3 hours ago

More Stories From World