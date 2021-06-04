UrduPoint.com
Serbia Wants To Buy More Helicopters, Air Defense Systems From Russia - Moscow

Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

Serbia Wants to Buy More Helicopters, Air Defense Systems From Russia - Moscow

Belgrade is considering the possibility of purchasing additional military equipment from Russia, including helicopters and air defense systems, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military Technical Cooperation, said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Belgrade is considering the possibility of purchasing additional military equipment from Russia, including helicopters and air defense systems, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military Technical Cooperation, said on Friday.

"The Serbian leadership is considering the possibility of purchasing additional weapons and military equipment, including helicopters and air defense systems," Shugayev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

