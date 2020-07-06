BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Serbia's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic has secured 188 seats in the parliament, enough to form a government, following the general election, according to final voting results released by the Republic Electoral Commission on Sunday.

The SNS won 60.6 percent of the vote equivalent to 188 seats in the 250-seat parliament. It was followed by the Socialist Party of Serbia with 10.4 percent equivalent to 32 mandates and the Serbian Patriotic Alliance led by New Belgrade Municipality Head Aleksandar Sapic with 3.

8 percent equivalent to 11 mandates.

Parliament seats will also be allotted under minority quotas: nine seats to the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, four seats to the coalition of the Justice and Reconciliation Party and the Democratic Party of Macedonians, three seats to the Party of Democratic Action of Sandzak, and three seats to the Albanian Democratic Alternative - United Valley.

The parliamentary elections in Serbia took place on June 21. A rerun vote was held at 234 polling stations on July 1 due to a large number of irregularity complaints.