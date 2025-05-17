PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi Elect To Bowl First Against Karachi Kings
Days after hiatus due to tense situation between Pakistan and India, PSL X starts again with 27th match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2025) The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 resumed on a tense note at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium after a brief suspension caused by regional tensions stemming from Indian aggression.
In the much-anticipated return of the tournament, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and chose to field first against Karachi Kings, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.
Squads:
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (captain), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Moazz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Ahmad Daniyal, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza
Karachi Kings: David Warner (captain), Ben McDermott, James Vince, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza.
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings
