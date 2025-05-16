'Youm-e-Tashakur' commemorated in New York with fervour

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pakistan Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York on Friday jointly hosted a ceremony to commemorate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ and to pay glowing tributes to Pakistani armed forces for the defence of the motherland against India's blatant aggression, according to a Mission's press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, said that the nation is proud of its armed forces for their courage and bravery. Pakistan, he said, thwarted India’s nefarious designs to impose new rules of the game in the region and its dream of becoming a regional hegemon was shattered.

“The whole nation from the political leadership to the people of Pakistan stood united behind their armed forces in responding to the Indian aggression. We owe our independence to the blood of martyrs,” Ambassador Asim said.

He said that Pakistan’s position rested on the core pillars of the UN Charter and the international law -- non-use of force, peaceful resolution of disputes, right to self-determination, and non-acquisition of territory by force.

On the other hand, India promoted jingoism and violated sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan in violation of international law. "We acted as a responsible state and exercised maximum restraint, a position, which was globally acknowledged and appreciated," he added.

Ambassador Asim warned that keeping in view the provocative statements from the Indian leaders, it is clear that the dangers to regional peace and stability persist, and in case of further aggression, "we know how to safeguard our independence and territorial integrity through strength".

In his remarks, Consul General Aamer Ahmad Atozai said that In the face of an unprovoked Indian attack, Pakistan demonstrated exemplary restraint, maturity, and strategic clarity. "While India recklessly escalated military tensions, Pakistan’s response was precise, proportionate, and grounded in principles of responsible state behaviour."

The Consul General said that the Government of Pakistan has consistently maintained that peace in South Asia is contingent upon justice in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the resolution of disputes in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Today, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces, the nation’s leadership, and above all, the people of Pakistan, whose unity and resolve are the true guarantors of our independence and sovereignty,” he said.

Earlier, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad hoisted the national flag to the sound of national anthem.

Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Usman Jadoon, officers and the staff members of the Pakistan Mission and Consulate General of Pakistan in New York attended the ceremony.

