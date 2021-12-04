UrduPoint.com

Seven Sentenced To 50 Years In Panama For Ritual Killings - Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:48 PM

Seven Sentenced to 50 Years in Panama for Ritual Killings - Attorney General

A court in the Bocas del Toro Province of Panama sentenced seven people to 50 years for killing six children and a pregnant woman in a sectarian ritual, the province's attorney general Humberto Rodriguez Batista said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) A court in the Bocas del Toro Province of Panama sentenced seven people to 50 years for killing six children and a pregnant woman in a sectarian ritual, the province's attorney general Humberto Rodriguez Batista said.

"Each of the seven people is accused of premeditated femicide, murder with aggravating circumstances and illegal imprisonment. (They) were sentenced to 50 years in prison," Batista said.

The prosecutor noted that two others had previously been sentenced to 47 years under similar charges.

The religious massacre took place in January 2020.

Local police were alerted by three people who managed to escape from the people carrying out the ritual. It was later revealed that the religious sect known as The New Light of God was carrying out a ritual that saw indigenous residents tortured and beaten by 10 lay preachers of the sect in a bid to make them repent their sins. If the victims did not repent, they would be murdered.

The victims of the cultists were five children of varying ages, some as young as one year old, their pregnant mother and their 17-year old female neighbor. It was later revealed that the leader of the sect was the childrens' grandfather.

Related Topics

Murder Police Young Bocas Del Toro Panama January Women 2020 God From Court

Recent Stories

Two killed as truck overturns

Two killed as truck overturns

6 minutes ago
 Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab ..

Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab

6 minutes ago
 Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 Francis set for first papal visit to Athens in two ..

Francis set for first papal visit to Athens in two decades

6 minutes ago
 Electric fans' export decrease 17% in 4 months

Electric fans' export decrease 17% in 4 months

6 minutes ago
 In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.