Several Dozen Hurt As Car Rams Germany Carnival Procession

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:54 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Several dozen people, including children were injured Monday when a car drove into a carnival procession in central Germany, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested.

A spokeswoman for police in the small town of Volkmarsen where the incident took place told AFP "it is too soon" to say whether the driver ploughed into the crowd on purpose.

"There are dozens of injured, including some who are gravely hurt," the spokeswoman said.

Speaking to DPA news agency, a police spokesman added that children were among the injured in the incident in the state of Hesse.

Germany is on high alert following a shooting spree by a far-right gunman in the city of Hanau, also in Hesse, last Wednesday, that left 10 people dead.

Monday's incident took place as residents in many parts of the country celebrate Rose Monday, a highlight of annual carnival festivities that sees adults and children alike dress up and attend parades where people play music and throw candies from floats.

Police in Hesse announced on Twitter that all carnival parades across the state had been cancelled as a precaution.

- 'Full speed' - Pictures from the scene in Volkmarsen showed police officers and rescue vehicles next to a silver Mercedes hatchback, having apparently come to a halt outside a REWE supermarket.

A pile of debris is seen on the road next to the car, including a broken wooden cart, a knocked-over traffic cone and bottles of sparkling wine.

Several dozen people are seen milling around on the sidewalk, many in colourful costumes.

According to witness reports in local media, the incident in the town of some 7,000 people started at around 1330 GMT.

"Eyewitnesses say the driver bypassed a street closure and raced into the crowd at full speed," the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper wrote.

