GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) A painting of late Begum Shaista Ikramullah, a noted Pakistani human rights activist, was unveiled at Palais Wilson, headquarters of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in Geneva, to mark International Women's Day and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, and Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN offices in Geneva, Bilal Ahmad, performed the solemn ceremony before a group of UN and Pakistani officials.

Begum Ikramullah was Pakistan's first female member of Parliament. She also served as Ambassador to Morocco and several times as a delegate to the United Nations

Begum Ikramullah's painting has been contributed by Pakistan's Foreign Office to commemorate her contributions to the international human rights agenda.

As Pakistan's delegate to the UDHR drafting committee, Begum Ikramullah advocated equal rights for men and women, and for women to contribute in full to the attainment of human rights for all.

Commending OHCHR and the High Commissioner for the initiative to set up a dedicated display honouring the women drafters of the UDHR, Amb. Bilal said, "I am immensely proud on behalf of all Pakistanis to see Begum Shaista Ikramullah's portrait grace the halls of Palais Wilson."

Begum Ikramullah, he said, embodied and continues to inspire Pakistan's abiding commitment to human rights and proactive measures to ensure equality of the genders.

He highlighted the role of women as leaders in all walks of public life - from galvanizing the Pakistan Movement to arts and culture to politics and governance.

High Commissioner Volker Turk acknowledged the contributions of Begum Ikramullah and called her a beacon for all human rights workers across the world.