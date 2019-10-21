UrduPoint.com
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plans Anti-Drug Operations Jointly With UN, ASEAN

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plans to have a series of joint anti-narcotics operations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said during the 9th Xiangshan security forum on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plans to have a series of joint anti-narcotics operations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov said during the 9th Xiangshan security forum on Monday.

"We are actively cooperating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and planning to conduct a number of joint anti-drug operations within the UNODC-SCO-ASEAN format," Norov said.

He highlighted that the SCO member states had managed to seize over 40 percent of all narcotics discovered in Eurasia over the last five years.

"At the same time, the SCO's experience in fighting illegal drug trafficking is becoming more and more in demand on the regional and international levels," Norov added.

The 9th Xiangshan Forum on security is being held in Beijing from October 20-22. The event is organized by the China Association of Military Science and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies, with participating defense ministers, experts, and former military officials. The first Xiangshan forum was held in 2006 and has been held annually since 2015.

