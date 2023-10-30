Shanghai Port clinch 2023 Chinese Super League title

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) -- Shanghai Port held Shandong Taishan to a 1-1 draw in a bad-tempered match to clinch their second Chinese Super League (CSL) title on Monday with one round remaining.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Zhang Linpeng's cross released Lyu Wenjun to side-foot home.

Shanghai had led Shandong by five points at the top of the table prior to the duel, and it was no surprise that the match brimmed with an insense atmosphere.

A physical altercation erupted before halftime between Chen Pu and Lyu as they vied for position inside the penalty area.

The clash quickly escalated into a brawl and Shanghai's Lyu, Cai Huikang, and head coach Javier Pereira were given their marching orders, while Shandong's Moises also received a red card, and Chen was shown a yellow card.

A scuffle broke out again when Shanghai's Li Shuai brought down Fei Nanduo in the 75th minute, prompting the Shandong forward to retaliate by pushing Li to the ground. Fei received a red card, thus reducing both sides to nine players.

Despite Xie Wenneng's 89th-minute equalizer, Shandong failed to score a winner to keep their title hope alive.