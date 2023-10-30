Open Menu

Shanghai Port Clinch 2023 Chinese Super League Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Shanghai Port clinch 2023 Chinese Super League title

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) -- Shanghai Port held Shandong Taishan to a 1-1 draw in a bad-tempered match to clinch their second Chinese Super League (CSL) title on Monday with one round remaining.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Zhang Linpeng's cross released Lyu Wenjun to side-foot home.

Shanghai had led Shandong by five points at the top of the table prior to the duel, and it was no surprise that the match brimmed with an insense atmosphere.

A physical altercation erupted before halftime between Chen Pu and Lyu as they vied for position inside the penalty area.

The clash quickly escalated into a brawl and Shanghai's Lyu, Cai Huikang, and head coach Javier Pereira were given their marching orders, while Shandong's Moises also received a red card, and Chen was shown a yellow card.

A scuffle broke out again when Shanghai's Li Shuai brought down Fei Nanduo in the 75th minute, prompting the Shandong forward to retaliate by pushing Li to the ground. Fei received a red card, thus reducing both sides to nine players.

Despite Xie Wenneng's 89th-minute equalizer, Shandong failed to score a winner to keep their title hope alive.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Pereira Top Coach

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

14 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

14 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

14 hours ago
UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

14 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

15 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

15 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

17 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

17 hours ago

More Stories From World