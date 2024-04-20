(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Social Centre in Sharjah continued its relief operations on Saturday by delivering ration and relief goods to over 500 rain-affected families at their doorsteps on the second day.

Showing solidarity, the Pakistani community residing in Sharjah provided assistance to those impacted by the flooding in the region. Trucks are being utilized by Pakistanis to distribute food items across various areas in the neighbourhood of Sharjah, navigating through the rainwater.

Concurrently, efforts to drain water are underway in multiple areas of Sharjah, with tankers employed for extraction purposes.