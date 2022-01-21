Shipwreck leaves 4 Tunisia migrants dead, 7 missing: authorities

Four Tunisians, including a young girl, died and seven others are missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the country's central city of Sfax, the authorities said Friday

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Four Tunisians, including a young girl, died and seven others are missing after a boat carrying migrants sank off the country's central city of Sfax, the authorities said Friday.

The boat had set off from Tunisia on Wednesday and went down overnight near the islands of Kerkennah, National Guard spokesman Houssem Eddine Jebabli told AFP.

"According to witnesses, there were 32 migrants on board, all of them Tunisians," he said, adding: "We rescued 21 and quickly recovered a first body."The coast guard later found three other bodies, including that of a girl aged about 10, Tunisian media reported.