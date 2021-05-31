UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooter 'Neutralized' After Day-Long Manhunt In Southwestern France - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:35 PM

Shooter 'Neutralized' After Day-Long Manhunt in Southwestern France - Interior Minister

A man who was wanted for more than a day in the southwestern French Dordogne department after he opened fire at police has been "neutralized," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A man who was wanted for more than a day in the southwestern French Dordogne department after he opened fire at police has been "neutralized," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

The man, who turned out to be a former soldier, was located in a forest on Sunday morning.

"#Dordogne: the individual has been neutralized. Thank you to the gendarmes, and in particular to the GIGN [Groupe d'Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale], for their decisive action as well as to all the State services mobilized," Darmanin tweeted.

According to the French BFMTV broadcaster, the shooter was injured.

The police were called to resolve a family dispute on Saturday night when a woman's ex-boyfriend came to her home with a gun and attacked her new partner. The woman's ex then shot at the police, damaging two vehicles before running away.

According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Interior Minister Vehicles Man Women Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's appeal t ..

2 seconds ago

South Korea Eyes Bigger Space Role After US Lifts ..

3 seconds ago

OPEC Hopes Iran's Future Increase in Oil Productio ..

5 seconds ago

Qatar Airways Starts Trials of COVID-19 Digital Pa ..

6 seconds ago

South Korea Has No Plans to Ban AstraZeneca, Janss ..

9 seconds ago

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.