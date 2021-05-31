Shooter 'Neutralized' After Day-Long Manhunt in Southwestern France - Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

A man who was wanted for more than a day in the southwestern French Dordogne department after he opened fire at police has been "neutralized," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) A man who was wanted for more than a day in the southwestern French Dordogne department after he opened fire at police has been "neutralized," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

The man, who turned out to be a former soldier, was located in a forest on Sunday morning.

"#Dordogne: the individual has been neutralized. Thank you to the gendarmes, and in particular to the GIGN [Groupe d'Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale], for their decisive action as well as to all the State services mobilized," Darmanin tweeted.

According to the French BFMTV broadcaster, the shooter was injured.

The police were called to resolve a family dispute on Saturday night when a woman's ex-boyfriend came to her home with a gun and attacked her new partner. The woman's ex then shot at the police, damaging two vehicles before running away.

According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.