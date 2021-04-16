UrduPoint.com
Shooting At FedEx Facility In Indianapolis Results In 'Multiple Victims' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis Results in 'Multiple Victims' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Shots were fired at a facility of the FedEx delivery services company in the US city of  Indianapolis, resulting in multiple victims, local  WRTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to WRTV, the police received a signal about the shooting at around 11.00 p.m. local time on Thursday (03:00 Friday GMT).

The FedEx facility is located not far from the Indianapolis International Airport.

