Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis Results in 'Multiple Victims' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Shots were fired at a facility of the FedEx delivery services company in the US city of Indianapolis, resulting in multiple victims, local WRTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the police.

According to WRTV, the police received a signal about the shooting at around 11.00 p.m. local time on Thursday (03:00 Friday GMT).

The FedEx facility is located not far from the Indianapolis International Airport.