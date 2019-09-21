Shooting at South Carolina Bar Leaves 2 Dead, 9 Injured - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A shooting at a bar in the US city of Lancaster in South Carolina left two men dead and nine others injured early Saturday, police said

"Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there," Sheriff Barry Faile was cited as saying by the Lancaster news website.

He described the shooting, which happened at Old Skool sports Bar & Grill at about 2:45 a.m. EST (6:45 GMT), as a "a violent incident of huge magnitude."

The four injured were airlifted, while four others were treated at a local hospital. One person was hurt in a fall while fleeing the bar. They were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

Police are investigating the fatal incident, Faile said. They are talking to everybody who was at the bar when it happened in an effort to identify the person responsible for the attack.