Shooting Occurs in Central Berlin, At Least 3 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) A gunman has injured at least three people in Berlin before fleeing the scene of the shooting, the German Bild newspaper reports.

The shooting occurred close to a bar in Wedding, in Berlin's borough of Mitte. According to Bild, all the three people injured have been hospitalized.

The gunman is on the run. An investigation is underway.