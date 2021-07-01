Significant Progress Reached at JCPOA Talks in Vienna - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Significant progress was reached in coordinating steps of the United States and Iran at talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"During these three months [at talks in Vienna], the delegations managed to make significant progress in agreeing on the parameters and modalities of the restoration process under the JCPOA. We also managed to determine the response and the sequence of steps to be taken by the United States and Iran, and to analyze how the corresponding obligations will be consolidated and verified," Zakharova said during a press conference.

The spokeswoman also said that there are no talks about revising or expanding the Iranian nuclear deal.