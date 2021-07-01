UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Significant Progress Reached At JCPOA Talks In Vienna - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Significant Progress Reached at JCPOA Talks in Vienna - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Significant progress was reached in coordinating steps of the United States and Iran at talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"During these three months [at talks in Vienna], the delegations managed to make significant progress in agreeing on the parameters and modalities of the restoration process under the JCPOA. We also managed to determine the response and the sequence of steps to be taken by the United States and Iran, and to analyze how the corresponding obligations will be consolidated and verified," Zakharova said during a press conference.

The spokeswoman also said that there are no talks about revising or expanding the Iranian nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Progress United States

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

28 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

43 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

43 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.