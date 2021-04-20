Situation on Donbas Contact Line Remains Tense, Kiev Not Reacting to Provocations - Kuleba

The situation on the contact line in Donbas remains tense, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, adding that Ukrainian forces have an order not to react to any provocations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The situation on the contact line in Donbas remains tense, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, adding that Ukrainian forces have an order not to react to any provocations.

"The situation on the contact line remains tense. Ukrainian troops have been ordered not to react to provocations.

Unfortunately, the other side is doing everything possible to provoke them," Kuleba told reporters.

Ukraine's top diplomat also side that Kiev is not planning any attacks in Donbas.

"No, Ukraine is not planning any offensive, no military escalation or provocations on our part in order to resolve the conflict in Donbas. We are making every effort for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the conflict," Kuleba said.