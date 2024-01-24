Six Killed In Mongolia Gas Explosion
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Six people were killed and over a dozen injured in Mongolia's capital on Wednesday after a truck carrying gas collided with a car, causing a huge explosion that sent flames soaring into the night sky.
The incident took place in the early morning hours in Ulaanbaatar's eastern Bayanzurkh district and involved a truck carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG), the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.
"According to preliminary results, three people died in the fire," NEMA said on its website, adding that three firefighters had also been killed.
Fourteen people were injured, with ten taken for treatment for burns, while one child was being treated for poisoning and three other infants were being cared for, it added.
The preliminary investigation showed the LNG truck had made a sharp turn on a crossroad, hitting the car, NEMA head General G.
Ariunbuyan said.
"As a result, gas leaked out, causing the explosion," he said.
An AFP journalist on the scene saw the remains of the truck with little left but twisted metal.
The windows in a nearby apartment block and school were blown out, and a number of parked cars were turned into burnt-out husks.
"The early morning explosion sparked a blaze inside one building," pictures showed.
"And 80 residents of a nearby apartment block have been temporarily relocated," NEMA said.
One person told AFP he had been forced to flee his home when his apartment was engulfed with flames.
"This shows city planning is really bad," Ankhbayar Galbadrakh, whose car was also destroyed in the blast, told AFP.
"All of these trucks, with or without gas, should travel outside of the city limit," he said.
Roads around the area were closed as authorities worked to clean up debris.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
More Stories From World
-
Magnitude of earthquake in Northern Chile revised from 5.2 to 5.3 -- GFZ4 minutes ago
-
Australia face Covid, weather obstacles in second West Indies Test4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update4 minutes ago
-
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling14 minutes ago
-
Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes44 minutes ago
-
'Destroyed' Medvedev grinds into Australian Open semi-finals54 minutes ago
-
Kuwait appoints prime minister as deputy emir1 hour ago
-
Australian Open semi-finalist Yastremska on Ukraine 'mission'1 hour ago
-
Philippines bars entry of 3,359 foreigners in 20231 hour ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1053 against USD Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Across China: Fresh produce reaches high-altitude areas in Xizang1 hour ago
-
Cambodia reports 1 more case of monkeypox2 hours ago