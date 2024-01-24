Open Menu

Six Killed In Mongolia Gas Explosion

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Ulaanbaatar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Six people were killed and over a dozen injured in Mongolia's capital on Wednesday after a truck carrying gas collided with a car, causing a huge explosion that sent flames soaring into the night sky.

The incident took place in the early morning hours in Ulaanbaatar's eastern Bayanzurkh district and involved a truck carrying 60 tons of liquified natural gas (LNG), the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

"According to preliminary results, three people died in the fire," NEMA said on its website, adding that three firefighters had also been killed.

Fourteen people were injured, with ten taken for treatment for burns, while one child was being treated for poisoning and three other infants were being cared for, it added.

The preliminary investigation showed the LNG truck had made a sharp turn on a crossroad, hitting the car, NEMA head General G.

Ariunbuyan said.

"As a result, gas leaked out, causing the explosion," he said.

An AFP journalist on the scene saw the remains of the truck with little left but twisted metal.

The windows in a nearby apartment block and school were blown out, and a number of parked cars were turned into burnt-out husks.

"The early morning explosion sparked a blaze inside one building," pictures showed.

"And 80 residents of a nearby apartment block have been temporarily relocated," NEMA said.

One person told AFP he had been forced to flee his home when his apartment was engulfed with flames.

"This shows city planning is really bad," Ankhbayar Galbadrakh, whose car was also destroyed in the blast, told AFP.

"All of these trucks, with or without gas, should travel outside of the city limit," he said.

Roads around the area were closed as authorities worked to clean up debris.

