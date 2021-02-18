UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six People Detained In Mexico Over Producing False Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Six People Detained in Mexico Over Producing False Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Six people have been detained in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon over the production of false vaccines against COVID-19, the Ministry of Security and Civilian Protection said.

"False vaccines have been confiscated in Nuevo Leon ... The use of this type of immunization puts the public health under threat," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The ministry also called on the Mexican citizens to be vigilant and receive vaccines only in state centers and hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 109.87 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.42 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 175,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Leon March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

6 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

9 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

9 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

8 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.