Six People Detained in Mexico Over Producing False Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Six people have been detained in the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon over the production of false vaccines against COVID-19, the Ministry of Security and Civilian Protection said.

"False vaccines have been confiscated in Nuevo Leon ... The use of this type of immunization puts the public health under threat," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The ministry also called on the Mexican citizens to be vigilant and receive vaccines only in state centers and hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 109.87 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.42 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 175,000 fatalities.