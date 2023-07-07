Open Menu

Six People Injured In Bull Run At Spain's San Fermin Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Six People Injured in Bull Run at Spain's San Fermin Festival

Six people, including three Americans, have been injured during the first bull run of Spain's San Fermin festival, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Friday.

The bull runs traditionally began at 8:00 am (06:00 GMT) on July 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Six people, including three Americans, have been injured during the first bull run of Spain's San Fermin festival, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Friday.

The bull runs traditionally began at 8:00 am (06:00 GMT) on July 7. The victims were men aged 25 to 50 years. They were admitted to the University Hospital of Navarra, the report said.

San Fermin is an annual festival held in Pamplona, the capital of the Navarre province. The festival is famous for a running from the bulls called the encierro, which results in casualties almost every year.

On Wednesday, a demonstration against bullfighting took place in Pamplona's main square. Dozens of protesters dressed in red symbolized the "bloody spirits" of the bulls. Animal rights activists said 60 bulls die during each of the week-long festival.

Related Topics

Injured Pamplona San Spain July From

Recent Stories

Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dr ..

Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dramatic sprint

45 seconds ago
 US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace d ..

US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace deal with new law

47 seconds ago
 JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of ..

JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

49 seconds ago
 US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

14 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

14 minutes ago
 PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate p ..

PMDC refrains to offer unrecognized postgraduate program

29 minutes ago
KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

KP Governor leads Youm-e-Taqadus Quran rally

25 minutes ago
 JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

JUI protests desecration of Holy Quran

25 minutes ago
 11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock ..

11 injured due to rain related incidents in Attock

25 minutes ago
 China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - ..

China Fines Fintech Giant Ant Group Nearly $1Bln - Regulator

25 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

25 minutes ago
 PMML organises countrywide protest against desecra ..

PMML organises countrywide protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World