MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Six people, including three Americans, have been injured during the first bull run of Spain's San Fermin festival, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Friday.

The bull runs traditionally began at 8:00 am (06:00 GMT) on July 7. The victims were men aged 25 to 50 years. They were admitted to the University Hospital of Navarra, the report said.

San Fermin is an annual festival held in Pamplona, the capital of the Navarre province. The festival is famous for a running from the bulls called the encierro, which results in casualties almost every year.

On Wednesday, a demonstration against bullfighting took place in Pamplona's main square. Dozens of protesters dressed in red symbolized the "bloody spirits" of the bulls. Animal rights activists said 60 bulls die during each of the week-long festival.