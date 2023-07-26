MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ukraine is sending its most experienced units to the Kreminna region of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to strengthen its defensive lines, The New York Times reported on Wednesday,

The newspaper wrote that Kiev has sent units from its most respected brigades to reinforce the defensive lines around the cities of Kupyansk, Svatove and Kreminna amid the growing intensity of the military confrontation in the area. The Ukrainian military command aims to regain lost positions and strengthen its defenses, the report said.

A field officer of a Ukrainian unit told the newspaper that the pressure of the attacks has increased significantly. Ha added that his unit has suffered heavy losses, with most of its initial soldiers killed or seriously injured.

The commander noted that, of his company, which numbered 160 at the start of the special military operation, only eight were still fighting. The others were killed, wounded or were "just tired."

The city of Kreminna lies on the border between the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (DPR). The road to Krasnyi Lyman and Slovyansk runs through the city, making it a strategically important position. On April 18, 2022, during the Russian operation in Ukraine, the LPR took control of the city. Kreminna, whose pre-conflict population was estimated at 19,000 people, is now located near the front line.