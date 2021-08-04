S.Korea to Build $3.1Bln Frigate Using Domestic Technologies - Procurement Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) South Korea will spend 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) to develop a new Ulsan-class Batch IV frigate with the use of domestic technologies, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said on Wednesday.

"The project is expected to enhance the military's maritime operational capabilities, as well as contribute to securing up-to-date technologies and creating jobs," the statement said as cited by Yonhap news Agency.

The frigate will have improved anti-aircraft system and survival capabilities, according to the features listed by DAPA.

The agency added that South Korea will implement the program from 2023-2032 and review its total budget later after a feasibility study.