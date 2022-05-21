UrduPoint.com

S.Korean President Appoints Prime Minister

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday appointed Han Duck-soo as the prime minister of his government that was inaugurated on May 10

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday appointed Han Duck-soo as the prime minister of his government that was inaugurated on May 10.

Yoon conferred an appointment certificate on Han earlier in the day after the country's parliament approved the appointment in the previous day, according to the presidential office.

Han held a number of high positions under the governments of both liberal and conservative presidents.

He served as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs under former liberal President Kim Dae-jung, finance and prime ministers under former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, and ambassador to the United States under former conservative President Lee Myung-bak.

