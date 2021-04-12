UrduPoint.com
S.Korean President's Approval Rating Falls To 33.4 Pct: Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:25 PM

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 1.2 percentage points from a week earlier to 33.4 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

It was the lowest since Moon took office in May 2017, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs was 62.9 percent last week, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous week.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 1.6 percentage points over the week to 30.4 percent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 39.4 percent of support last week, up 0.3 percentage points from the prior week.

The minor center-right People's Party won 8.0 percent of approval score, followed by the minor center-left Open Democratic Party with 4.8 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.3 percent each.

The results were based on a poll of 2,514 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.

More Stories From World

