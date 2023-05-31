S.Korean, US, Mongolian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation, Global Situation - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) South Korea, the United States and Mongolia held their first trilateral diplomatic talks at the level of Foreign Ministry department heads in Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the sides discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the international situation, cooperation on climate change, critical minerals and in other spheres.

Choi Yong-jun, Director-General of the Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Mark Lambert and Director-General of the Department of Policy and Planning at the Mongolian Foreign Ministry Guntevsuren Byambasuren attended the meeting in the Mongolian capital.