Slovak PM's Life No Longer In Danger After Shooting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's life is no longer in danger following an assassination attempt, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said on Sunday.
A lone gunman, who appeared in court Saturday, shot Fico four times and he was at one stage said to be fighting for his life.
"He has emerged from the immediate threat to his life, but his condition remains serious and he requires intensive care," Kalinak, Fico's closest political ally, told reporters.
The Slovak premier was shot as he was greeting supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova. He underwent a five-hour operation on Wednesday and another on Friday at a hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica.
"We can consider his condition stable with a positive prognosis," Kalinak said outside the hospital, adding, "We all feel a bit more relaxed now."
Kalinak added that Fico would stay at Banska Bystrica for the moment.
The suspected gunman, identified by Slovak media as 71-year-old poet Juraj Cintula, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder and was ordered held in custody at a hearing on Saturday.
Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said that if one of the shots "went just a few centimetres higher, it would have hit the prime minister's liver".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt' : army8 minutes ago
-
UN aid chief warns of 'apocalyptic' consequences of Gaza shortages28 minutes ago
-
Deadly bombs hit Gaza as US security envoy visits Israel38 minutes ago
-
French forces look to open route to New Caledonia's restive capital48 minutes ago
-
'Can't leave': 10 years on, thousands forgotten in Syria desert camp48 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM's life no longer in danger after shooting: minister48 minutes ago
-
Campana's late stunner gives Miami victory over D.C.48 minutes ago
-
Shelling kills four in Kharkiv region: governor1 hour ago
-
France mounts 'major operation' to open route to New Caledonia's restive capital1 hour ago
-
Irish PM hails 'trailblazer' O'Reilly after rugby great dies aged 881 hour ago
-
Gaza hospital says 20 killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat3 hours ago
-
Deadly Israeli attacks have forced nearly half of Rafah's population to flee: UN3 hours ago