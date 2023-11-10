Smart Agriculture Forum in Beijing attracts Pakistani experts, entrepreneurs

The Smart Agriculture Forum was held on the sidelines of World Agrifood Innovation Conference in Beijing which attracted over 200 agricultural experts from China and around the world

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Smart Agriculture Forum was held on the sidelines of World Agrifood Innovation Conference in Beijing which attracted over 200 agricultural experts from China and around the world.

During the forum, experts and entrepreneurs from the United States, Germany, Australia, Japan, Pakistan, and China delivered presentations, sharing the latest research advancements and practical applications in smart agriculture, CEM reported.

Pakistani Professor Muhammad Naveed Tahir from Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), and Professor Farman Ali Chandio from the University of Sindh provided insights into the current state of Pakistan’s agriculture and presented their visionary ideas for precision agriculture and digital farming.

“In recent years, real-time technology has revolutionized the application of weedicides, pesticides, and fungicides. We have conducted several training workshops on variable rate technology (VRT) which enables precise allocation of agricultural inputs based on spatial variations in soil, topography, fertility levels, and other field characteristics, utilizing GPS/GIS map-based and sensor-based applications,” stated Dr Muhammad Naveed Tahir.

He also shared his experience in establishing Smart internet of Things(IoT) Farm.

“The similar climatic conditions in China and Pakistan offer a significant opportunity for Pakistan to learn from China's expertise in precision agriculture and improve agricultural outputs,” Dr Naveed added.

"Leveraging modern technologies such as the IoT to enhance agricultural production and management capabilities is crucial,” said Wang Yingkuan, the Secretary-General of the China Society of Agricultural Engineering and the host of the forum.

Wang expressed his hope to promote the innovation and application of smart agricultural technologies through international exchanges and cooperation with Pakistan.

