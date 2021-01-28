Social Networks Remove Calls on Teenagers to Participate in Rallies - Russian Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Both foreign and Russian social networks have started actively removing calls on teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies, in compliance with the prosecutors' requirement, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday.

"In connection with the emerging new calls for participating in the unauthorized events, social networks' administrations were notified of the need to remove the banned information. Foreign and Russian social networks have started actively removing the information by virtue of the new requirements by the office of the prosecutor general," the watchdog said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor noted that timely removal of such posts allowed to significantly reduce minors' participation in rallies and prevent injuries.

"Roskomnadzor continues its interaction with the online platforms in a bid to prevent the involvement of minors into illegal mass actions, which bear risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the watchdog concluded.