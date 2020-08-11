UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SoftBank Back To Black With $12bn Profit After Record Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:27 PM

SoftBank back to black with $12bn profit after record losses

SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a $12 billion quarterly net profit to June, recovering from eye-watering losses as tech stocks rally and the firm sheds assets to shore up its finances

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :SoftBank Group on Tuesday reported a $12 billion quarterly net profit to June, recovering from eye-watering losses as tech stocks rally and the firm sheds assets to shore up its finances.

The results will be a relief for chief Masayoshi Son, who has faced an increasing drumbeat of criticism after recent record losses for the firm.

Son transformed what began as a telecoms company into an investment and tech behemoth with stakes in some of Silicon Valley's hottest start-ups through its $100 billion Vision Fund.

But he has battled opposition to his strategy of pouring money into start-ups -- including troubled office-sharing firm WeWork -- which some analysts say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.

The 11.9 percent rise in net profit to 1.26 trillion Yen ($12 billion) puts SoftBank back in theblack after a turbulent financial year that saw its investment woes magnified by the coronaviruspandemic and plunges in global stock markets.

Related Topics

Company Money June Stocks Market From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan announces realme Fan festival. Sup ..

28 minutes ago

Participants from 46 different countries to line u ..

32 minutes ago

Infinix zero 8: Peak mobile performance with G90T ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus is not over yet, warns Asad Umar

1 hour ago

Rossiya Segodnya's Journalist Pitalev Is in Detent ..

32 minutes ago

Young woman committed suicide

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.