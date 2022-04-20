UrduPoint.com

Solomons Signed China Security Pact 'with Our Eyes Wide Open': PM

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes wide open': PM

The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China with its "eyes wide open", the Pacific nation's prime minister said Wednesday, despite strong US and Australian opposition to the deal

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China with its "eyes wide open", the Pacific nation's prime minister said Wednesday, despite strong US and Australian opposition to the deal.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said it was an "honour and privilege" to tell parliament the agreement had been signed by officials in Honiara and Beijing "a few days ago".

Sogavare said his government had signed the deal "with our eyes wide open" but declined to say when the signed version would be made public.

A draft of the deal sent shockwaves across the region when it was leaked last month, particularly measures that would allow Chinese naval deployments to the Solomon Islands, which lies less than 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) from Australia.

The broad wording of the draft prompted a flurry of diplomatic overtures from Washington and Canberra to prevent it from being signed -- including a last-ditch visit from Australia's Pacific minister -- but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Solomon Islands and China have been moving closer in recent years, with Sogavare's government severing ties with Taiwan in September 2019, just days before its Pacific neighbour Kiribati followed suit in recognising Beijing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Washington Parliament Visit Canberra Beijing Honiara Solomon Islands Kiribati September 2019 From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

5 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

5 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

5 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.