Some 25 Taliban Militants Killed In Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Some 25 Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Twenty-five Taliban insurgents have been killed and four others wounded in three districts of Afghanistan's southern province Kandahar, the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the Afghan forces carried out operations against the Taliban in the Kandahar districts of Arghandab, Zheri and Dand.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.

