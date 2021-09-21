UrduPoint.com

Some Members Of Russian Delegation Yet To Receive US Visas For UNGA Session - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Not all members of the Russian delegation have received US visas to participate in the UN General Assembly session, Moscow expects Washington to fulfill its obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"No, not all," said said, answering whether all members of the Russian delegation going to New York for the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly had received US visas.

"We expect the US side to fulfill its obligations as a host country to the United Nations to issue visas to all declared Russian participants. We are talking about the Russian delegation to the session of the UN General Assembly," Zakharova added.

