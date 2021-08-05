Some US Border Patrol Agents Required to Wear Body Cameras to Enhance Transparency - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Thousands of US Border Patrol agents will be issued body cameras as a means to enhance transparency of policing practices along the southwest and northern US borders, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Wednesday.

"US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has begun outfitting an initial group of agents and officers with body-worn cameras to better enhance its policing practices and reinforce trust and transparency," CBP said in the release.

CBP plans to issue some 6,000 cameras to Border Patrol agents along the US borders with Mexico and Canada by the end of this year, the release said.

The decision to issue body cameras to Border Patrol agents is a result of congressionally-mandated evaluation.