Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Salem Bazoum, the son of Niger president Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled in a coup last year, was provisionally released on Monday, according to a Niamey military tribunal.

In a court document seen by AFP, Salem Bazoum was given "provisional release" after having been held with his parents since the presidential guard took power on July 26, 2023.

The document added that it was "up to him to respond to justice as soon as he is required to do so".

The 22-year-old's parents remain in custody at the presidential residence.

A source close to the ousted president told AFP that Salem Bazoum had left Niamey for Lome, the capital of Togo, where he arrived Monday evening.

A statement by the Togolese government confirmed a deal for Bazoum's release after mediation from Togo and Sierra Leone, but gave no details about his whereabouts.

Niger has been ruled by military leaders since the overthrow of elected president Bazoum, which prompted international condemnation.

Military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani has said his regime wants up to three years for a transition back to a civilian government.

Togo is among several West African states which have been involved in mediation with the Nigerien military regime.

On Monday, Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey was in Niamey, where he met with Niger's junta-appointed prime minister, according to Nigerien public television.

This followed a trip by Dussey in mid-December, when he said he had reached an agreement "on the content and timing of the transition" with the prime minister.