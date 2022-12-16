Sony Considering Building Semiconductor Factory in Southwestern Japan - Reports

Japan's electronics giant Sony is looking into building a semiconductor factory in n Kumamoto Prefecture in the southwest of the country, the Japanese media reported on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Japan's electronics giant Sony is looking into building a semiconductor factory in n Kumamoto Prefecture in the southwest of the country, the Japanese media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the project will require large investments and allow the company to expand the production capacities of semiconductor used in smartphone cameras.

Sony is considering building the plant in the city of Koshi, just few miles from its Technology Center in Kikuyo.

The factory is scheduled to be up and running not earlier than 2026. The project will require investments of several hundred billion Yen (several billion Dollars), according to the media.

Separately, Sony is going to build a new semiconductor factory in Kikuyo in cooperation with Taiwan's semiconductor giant TSMC.

Sony produces about 40% of sensors for smartphone cameras in the world, including those used in Apple's iPhones.