Sounds Of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace In Capital Of Niger - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

The sounds of gunfire are heard near the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of Niger, the TV5Monde broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The sounds of gunfire are heard near the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of Niger, the TV5Monde broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, parts of the Nigerian presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey and blocking off Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

Later, media reported, citing sources from the president's inner circle, that the rebels refused to free the president while the armed forces gave them an ultimatum.

According to the broadcaster, the shooting near the presidential palace began at about 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

