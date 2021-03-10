UrduPoint.com
Source In Moscow Refutes Kiev's Claims About New Plan For Donbas Crisis Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:55 PM

Source in Moscow Refutes Kiev's Claims About New Plan for Donbas Crisis Settlement

The Minsk accords remain the key plan for Donbas crisis settlement, as Kiev has not mentioned any new plans at the latest round of the Contact Group negotiations, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday, also adding that there have been no proposals to hold a Normandy-format videoconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Minsk accords remain the key plan for Donbas crisis settlement, as Kiev has not mentioned any new plans at the latest round of the Contact Group negotiations, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday, also adding that there have been no proposals to hold a Normandy-format videoconference.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said that a new plan � proposed by France and Germany, and updated by Ukraine � was awaiting Russia's approval. Yermak also expressed hope that the plan would be discussed at a Normandy Four videoconference "in a week or two.

"

"The package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements is the main settlement plan. The Ukrainians did not mention any new plan at the latest session of the Contact Group, which was held from March 2-3," the source said.

Commenting on Yermak's claim that the new plan was awaiting Moscow's approval, the source expressed the belief that "Kiev should discuss everything related to the implementation of the set of measures with Donbas."

"We have not received any proposals related to the Normandy-format videoconference," the source went on to say.

