Open Menu

South Korea Inks Almost $7Bln Contract With Australian Military - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

South Korea Inks Almost $7Bln Contract With Australian Military - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) South Korea has won a nearly $7 billion Australian defense contract, beating out a German rival for the right to build new military vehicles for Australian troops, Australian media reported on Thursday.

The Australian government chose South Korea's Redback infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) over the Lynx from German arms maker Rheinmetall, the ABC broadcaster reported. The decision calls into question Berlin's recent commitment to buy 100 Australian Boxer reconnaissance vehicles, the report said.

Under the contract, South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha Defense will build armored vehicles in Geelong, the home town of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, the broadcaster said.

Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said he had called both competitors to inform them of Australia's decision and that the government would continue to work with Germany, although Rheinmetall was disappointed.

In early July, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed a $1 billion deal to export 100 Australian-made Boxer armored fighting vehicles to Germany. The vehicles were to be manufactured at the Rheinmetall Military Vehicle Center in Queensland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia German Vehicles Vehicle Germany Geelong Berlin Buy South Korea North Korea July Media From Government Industry Billion Boxer

Recent Stories

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

7 minutes ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

8 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

12 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

29 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World