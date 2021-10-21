South Korea launches own space rocket for first time: TV

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.

The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame, with a commentator saying: "It looks like it's soaring into the sky without problems."