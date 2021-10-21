South Korea Launches Own Space Rocket For First Time: TV
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:36 PM
South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.
The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame, with a commentator saying: "It looks like it's soaring into the sky without problems."