South Korea Launches Own Space Rocket For First Time: TV

Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:36 PM

South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket on Thursday, television pictures showed, as it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations.

The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, informally called Nuri, rose upwards from the launch site in Goheung trailing a column of flame, with a commentator saying: "It looks like it's soaring into the sky without problems."

