South Korea Registers Highest-Ever Daily Rise In COVID-19 Cases - KDCA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:10 AM

South Korea Registers Highest-Ever Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases - KDCA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) South Korea has recorded its highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases for the past day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.

The country reported 1,896 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the KDCA said.

The previous record of 1,318 people was set on July 9.

Out of the new cases, 1,823 were local and 73 were imported from abroad. In total, 193,427 people were infected in the country, of whom 170,494 people have already been discharged. During the day, four more patients died. The overall death toll reached 2,083. The mortality rate is 1.08%.

