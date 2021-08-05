UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Tighten COVID-19 Rules Aboard Passenger Planes

South Korea is toughening COVID-19 rules aboard passenger planes starting August 9 over a rise in daily infections at home and abroad, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Thursday

The ministry ordered for plane cabins to be sanitized more than once a day for domestic flights, and after every flight for internationals. In addition, passengers will be forbidden to exchange seats and travel without a mask, and are recommended not to speak. Those who refuse to wear a mask can be held criminally liable.

People with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated.

Catering aboard domestic flights will include only drinks for elderly people and children. On international flights, only snacks and drinks will be served.

The ministry noted that no cases of contracting the virus aboard aircraft have been recorded so far, but given the global and domestic rise in infections, it was decided to tighten the measures. Currently, South Korea is registering 1,000 to 2,000 coronavirus cases daily.

