UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Vows To Beef Up Military Capabilities Amid North Korean Launches - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

South Korea Vows to Beef Up Military Capabilities Amid North Korean Launches - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) South Korea intends to boost its defense spending over the next years, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday, local media reported amid alleged repeated missile tests by North Korea.

"The ministry has decided to concentrate on enhancing defense capabilities to make leading responses to security threats from all directions possible, as well as on building and properly managing a smart military based upon state-of-the-art science technologies," the ministry said, as cited by Yonhap news Agency.

The ministry added that South Korea is "superior" to North Korea in "short-range ballistic missiles qualitatively and quantitatively.

"

"We will secure ample interception capabilities against new types of ballistic missiles North Korea has recently test-fired," the ministry said.

The announcement comes amid repeated launches of what Seoul believes to have been short-range missiles by Pyongyang, which have increased in frequency over the past few weeks. North Korea has called the launches a warning against South Korean-US joint military drills, which began on August 5 and will last through August 20.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the South Korean presidential administration said that the South Korean Armed Forces were capable of countering the short-range missiles tested by North Korea.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul Superior South Korea North Korea August Media All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

17 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

18 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

24 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

24 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.