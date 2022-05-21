South Korean President Officially Appoints Han Duck-soo as Prime Minister - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol officially appointed Han Duck-soo as Prime Minister on Saturday, media report.

Han, 72, received the appointment certificate from the president on Saturday morning in Seoul, the South Korean Yonhap news agency said, adding that during the confirmation hearing, Han listed the stabilization of the economy as his top priority.

Han's nomination was approved by the country's National Assembly on Friday in a 208-36 vote. The approval came 47 days after Han was nominated by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han Duck-Soo headed the government in 2007-2008, and then served as South Korean ambassador to the US.

The post of prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval in South Korea.