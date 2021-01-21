UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Pledges To Closely Cooperate With New US Administration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:28 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged to maintain close cooperation with the new US administration and President Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged to maintain close cooperation with the new US administration and President Joe Biden.

"The government will develop the South Korea-U.S.

alliance as a more comprehensive and mutually beneficial one," Moon said at a plenary session of the National Security Council (NSC) hours after Joe Biden's inauguration as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The president also said that Seoul would do everything necessary to restart dialogue and cooperation with Pyongyang.

Democrat Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he signed a number of executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor's policies.

Pyongyang Seoul Alliance United States North Korea January Government

