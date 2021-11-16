South Korean Privacy Watchdog Apologizes for Unintentional Personal Data Leak - Reports

The head of South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission has apologized for a leak of private data of 181 petitioners in the Facebook breach case, South Korean media reported Tuesday

The commission, which has served as a mediator between the petitioners and Facebook over the platform's unauthorized leak of their personal data, mistakenly sent private data of all 181 petitioners to 19 of them in early November, Yonhap said.

"For the occurrence of an information leak committed by the agency, I deeply apologize to the victims and the public," Yoon Jong-in, head of the commission, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The commission is currently investigating the case and will take appropriate measures stipulated by the law, Yoon added, according to Yonhap.

In October, the commission requested Facebook to pay 300,000 won ($254) in compensation to each petitioner after it had concluded that the social networking service passed personal data of at least 3.3 million Korean users to third parties without the users' consent from 2012-2018.