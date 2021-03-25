UrduPoint.com
South Korea's National Security Council Concerned Over N.Korean Missile Launches

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korea's National Security Council has expressed deep concern over North Korea's missile launches, the South Korean presidential administration said in a statement.

The meeting of the council was held on Thursday morning.

"The council members, after a serious discussion for an hour and a half, expressed deep concern about the missile launches while the US is reviewing the North Korea policy. They also decided to strengthen cooperation with all related states for a thorough analysis of the background and intention of the launches," the presidential administration said.

